Borno Assembly Member-Elect Dies In India

The Member-Elect for Chibok Constituency in the Borno State House of Assembly, Nuhu Clark, died in an Indian hospital on Tuesday evening.

According to Ladi Clark, younger sister to the deceased member-elect, Clark died after battling an illness in an India hospital.

Clark was a former chairman of the Chibok Local Government Area under Senator Ali Modu Sherrif regime.

Clark was also the immediate past Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation in the Governor Babagana Zulum administration before he voluntarily resigned to contest the state assembly election.

At the March 18, 2023 Governorship and State Assemblies’ elections, Clark was returned elected by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) after polling 8,076 votes under the All Progressives Congress (APC).