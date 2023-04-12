FG Approves N6.2bn For Maintenance Of Third Mainland Bridge

The Federal Government has approved the sum of N6.28 billion for the maintenance of the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State.

Briefing State House correspondents on Wednesday after the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said the 24-month repair will cover 11 kilometres, including interchanges, ramps, and critical links.

According to Fashola, the move aligns with Executive Order 11 signed by President Muhammadu Buhari in April 2022, giving legal backing to the country’s national maintenance policy.

“Council approved a fresh contract for the maintenance of the pavement of the Third Mainland Bridge and this was approved in the sum of N6.28 billion for a period of 24 months,” he stated.

“I have been asked about the works that have been done on the bridge before. The works are concentrating largely on the substructure of the bridge; the underwater piles, the pile caps and also the replacement of the expansion joints and the bearings.

“These are maintenance works that are critical to the structural integrity of the bridge. What we’re dealing with now is different. It is the driving surface and also the aesthetics. Some of the rails have been stolen. Some of the pleats are misaligned at the routes that lead you on and off the bridge.”

He added that there are no anticipated prolonged closures during the works.

Fashola, a former Lagos State governor, noted that the state’s Public Works Corporation will focus on the functional structure of the bridge such as the underwater piles, while the Federal Government will undertake surface maintenance to treat potholes and restore missing guard rails.

This is coming two weeks after the Lagos State Government said it would undertake rehabilitation works on the 32-year-old bridge to repair failed and peeled asphaltic sections and substructure.