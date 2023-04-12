Ondo Police Arrest Soldier For Stabbing Man With Knife

Police authorities in Ondo State say they are currently investigating the case of a military officer named Tope Kazeem who allegedly stabbed one person, Bunmi Omodele in Akure, the state capital.

The soldier, who is serving at the 32 Artillery Brigade, Owena Barracks in Akure, was reported to have stabbed the victim severally at the back and other parts of the body with knife.

The victim is in a critical condition at an undisclosed hospital.

The Public Relations Officer of the Ondo State Police Command, SP Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya confirmed the incident in a telephone chat with Channels Television.

She noted that the incident is being investigated by the police, adding that further details would be made available to the public as soon as possible.