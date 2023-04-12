Police Foil Robbery Operation In Abuja, Arrest Suspect

The police command in Abuja on Wednesday foiled an armed robbery operation and arrested a suspect in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in FCT, Josephine Adeh disclosed in a statement that the command swung into action following a distress call received from Zone E Extension Apo Resettlement.

Adeh, a Superintendent of Police, said operatives from the Apo Division swiftly mobilised to the scene and went after the suspects.

“On sighting the police team, [the suspects] abandoned an ash-coloured BMW vehicle with Reg. No. ABJ 440 KX, containing three (3) plasma televisions and two (2) laptops, which they had stolen from one of the houses, and fled in different directions,” the statement read in part.

“A red Volkswagen Golf with Reg. No. LUY 899 KV was similarly sighted around the vicinity with its engine running. The vehicle zoomed off upon the arrival of police operatives.

“The gallant operatives gave the fleeing vehicle a hot chase and intercepted it at the Games Village Roundabout. The suspect and exhibits recovered are in custody while the investigation is in progress to arrest other fleeing suspects.”

The police spokesperson added that the suspects will be charged in court upon the conclusion of the investigations.