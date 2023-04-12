Troops Kill Bandits In Kaduna Airstrike

Troops of the Air Components of Operation Whirl Punch of the Nigerian Airforce have killed several bandits in an airstrike in the Birnin Gwari Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State.

The bandits were said to be attacking Sabon Layi village in Birnin Gwari LGA on Wednesday when they were engaged and neutralised by the troops who rushed to the area following a distress call.

According to the Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the bandits were shooting, rustling cattle, looting properties and committing other heinous crimes, a situation which had residents scampering to safety.

Immediately, the Air Component of Operation Whirl Punch was contacted for action, it was learnt, and the unit responded promptly to the location.

The troops, however, sighted the bandits at about four kilometres North of Sabon Layi village, while they were fleeing for cover from the aircraft, during which they were engaged and neutralised in several passes by the troops.