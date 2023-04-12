Troops Neutralise Notorious Bandit Leader In Kaduna

Following a tip-off from human intelligence sources, troops of operation Forest Sanity under 1 Division Nigerian Army ambushed and neutralised a notorious bandit leader, Isiya Danwasa and his cohort.

Intelligence gathered, revealed that the bandit leader intended to send one of his errand boys named Yunusa, to purchase some arms and ammunition in Kaduna town.

Army Spokesman, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya revealed in a statement on Tuesday that subsequently, the errand boy was trailed and picked up by plain cloth soldiers and later used to lure two of the bandits leaders to a selected ammunition collection point.

READ ALSO: How London Immigration Officers ‘Harassed, Detained’ Obi At Heathrow – Campaign Office

Upon their arrival, troops who had laid an ambush engaged the criminals with superior firepower and neutralised the two bandit leaders.

Items recovered from the criminal elements include one motorcycle(destroyed institu), two AK 47 rifles, six AK 47 magazines, quantity two hundred and fifty rounds of 7.62 mm special, one power bank, two charm vest and the sum of two hundred thousand naira.

The General Officer Commanding 1 Division Nigerian Army and Force Commander Joint Task Force Operation Whirl Punch, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja, has commended the troops for their professional conduct and perfect execution of task.

He further charged the troops to go after all bandits and show them no mercy. Again, the GOC appealed to the general public to continue to avail the troops and other security agencies with credible and actionable information so as to bring banditry, kidnapping and other crimes to a lasting end.