UEFA Champions League: It’s Not Over Until It’s Over, Says Tuchel

Bayern Munich boss, Thomas Tuchel, has remained upbeat despite his side’s surprising shock defeat at the hands of English champions Manchester City on Tuesday.

It was a torrid night for the Bavarians at the Etihad Stadium as Guardiola’s men gave the German an unsavoury welcome with three unanswered goals courtesy of Rodri, Bernardo Silva and the usual suspect Erling Haaland

The loss has left the 2020 cup holders licking their wounds, as Tuchel has an eye on the return leg at the Allianz Arena on 19 April. for possible turnaround

“It’s not over until it’s over,” the 49-year-old said in a post-match conference

“The result doesn’t reflect the game. We showed real character. We played well for the first 20 minutes of the second half but weren’t rewarded.

“We went behind to a long-range goal. The reaction was very good, even more so in the second half. We tried to swing the momentum back in our favour. Obviously, everyone is disappointed.”

Tuchel, however, disclosed he wasn’t oblivious to the ask to try and salvage the result back in Munich, but was dependent on the home advantage to pull through.

“It didn’t feel like a 3-0 loss, but that’s what it is. It’s a big ask to turn it around, but we won’t give up. A home game in Germany is a home game in Germany,” he said.

Sharing his managers’ view was midfielder, Joshua Kimmich, who said an upset shouldn’t be disregarded

“We’re confident we can get something from the second leg,” Kimmich said.

“The first half gave us confidence. We had space, defended well and in the second half set out to get something from the game.”

“We believed we could turn it around,” he said.