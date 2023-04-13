15 Terrorists Killed As Troops Repel Attacks On Zamfara Communities

Fifteen terrorists with pledged loyalists to the bandit kingpin, Dankarami, have been killed by troops of Operation Hadarin Daji in Zamfara State.

The casualties include Dankarami’s top commander simply identified as Jarfa.

The terrorists who attempted to attack Gidan Danjimma and Kirifada communities within Birnin-magaji Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday, were successfully repelled by the troops in conjunction with local vigilantes.

As at the time of filing this report, sources told Channels Television that the bandits in their large numbers were conducting the burial of their deceased members at a graveyard in Mai Tsaba village under Zurmi local government area of the state.

A resident of Kirifada community who pleaded to speak under anonymity, stated that the bandits attacked the communities yesterday (Wednesday) and troops were quickly mobilized, leading to the death of the 15 terrorists.

The source further disclosed that an unspecified number of the bandits were wounded, including one Freezer and No-Sulhu (no arbitration) who’re among Dankarami’s top fighters.

However, two soldiers and four local vigilante members sustained varying degrees of gunshot injuries during the shoot out.

In another development, authorities of the army say the troops also rescued some commuters who were abandoned by the bandits after a fierce fire fight.

The troops while on patrol got a credible report about bandits who blocked the Danbasa – Bini road in order to kidnap commuters, and the security operatives swiftly moved to the area and engaged the bandits, leading to the neutralization of two bandits while others fled.

During exploitation and pursuit of the fleeing bandits, 1 AK 47 Rifle and a motorcycle was recovered from the criminals.

In reaction, the Commander Joint Task Force, Northwest Operation Hadarin Daji, Major General Godwin Mutkut commended the troops and called on the people of Zamfara state to continue to provide timely information to the right security authorities.