Bandits Kill Eight In Fresh Southern Kaduna Attack

At least eight people have been reportedly killed in a fresh attack by bandits

on Atak’Njei community in Zango Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The latest attack is coming some weeks after a similar incident claimed ten lives at Langson community in the same local government area.

Atak’Njei is the community is where the Palace of the Paramount ruler of Agwatyap Chiefdom is located.

READ ALSO: Tinubu’s Inauguration: Umahi Urges Nigerians To Eschew Extreme Politics

The police authorities are yet to comment on the incident, but the President of Atyap Community Development Association, Sam Timbuwak told Channels Television that the gunmen invaded the community from a nearby Bush at about 9pm on Wednesday and started shooting sporadically on people’s houses.

He said that the bandits attacked five houses during which they shot eight people to death while four others sustained varying degrees of injuries.

The Atyap President who disclosed that the scene of the attack is located very close to a military checkpoint, however lamented over the late arrival of soldiers to the community after the attackers had committed their heinous crimes and left.

He tasked security agencies to be alive with their responsibilities and fish out those behind the series of attacks in Atyapland.