EFCC Arrests 11 Suspected Internet Fraudsters In Maiduguri

Operatives of the Maiduguri Zonal Command of Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday arrested 11 suspected Internet fraudsters in Jere and Maiduguri Local Government areas of Borno State.

The suspects: Olatunji Sherif, Bright Felix, Jude Linus Magaji, Jonah Jondi, Ojobaro Abdullahi, Jerry Zizighi, Micah Joseph, Mari Ayuba, Ibrahim Abdullahi, Adam Abiodun, and Victor Chinonso Okolieaboh were arrested in a sting operation following credible intelligence on their alleged criminal activities.

Items recovered at their residence included one Mercedes Benz GLK 350, a Toyota Corolla saloon car, smartphones, MTN 4G Wi-Fi, and power banks.

The EFCC says the suspects will be charged to court in due course.

In a similar vein, the Maiduguri Zonal Command of the EFCC on Wednesday, secured the conviction and sentencing of one Muhammad Abdullahi Kulloma to one year imprisonment before Justice Umaru Fadawu of Borno State High Court, Maiduguri Kulloma was prosecuted on one count amended charge of cheating to the tune of N19, 950,000.00 (Nineteen Million Nine Hundred and Fifty Thousand Naira).

The defendant pleaded not guilty and the matter wen into full trial during which the prosecution called several witnesses and tendered documents to prove the case against the defendant.

Delivering judgment today, Justice Fadawu found him guilty, convicted and sentenced him to a year imprisonment with an option of N100, 000.00 (One Hundred Thousand Naira).