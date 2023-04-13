Seven Burnt To Death In Lagos-Ibadan Expressway Crash

The Ogun State Sector of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) has disclosed that seven persons were burnt beyond recognition and 17 others injured in a crash that occurred along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, a few metres after the Saapade Bridge.

According to a statement issued in Abeokuta, the state capital by the Public Education Officer and Chief Routes Commander, Florence Okpe, the fatal crash occurred at about 9am on Thursday.

Two vehicles — a Toyota Sienna with registration numbers BWR762PV and a Mazda bus with registration number BDN18 LG — were involved in the crash.

According to the FRSC, the suspected causes of the fatal crash were excessive speed and route violation on the part of the Sienna bus who followed “one-way” and collided with the Mazda bus.

The injured victims were said to have been taken to nearby hospitals while bodies of the deceased have been deposited at at a morgue.

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Ahmed Umar commiserated with the families of the victims and cautioned motorists on the dangers of route violation and excessive speed.