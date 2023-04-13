Supplementary Polls: IGP Assures Voters Of Safety, Deploys Cops To 185 LGAs 

Ahead of Saturday’s supplementary elections in 2,660 polling units across the country, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba has assured voters of their safety at the polls.

He also ordered the deployment of policemen to 185 Local Government Areas (LGAs) across 24 states of the Federation where supplementary polls will hold on Saturday.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had during the February 25 and March 18 elections declared some governorship, National Assembly and state assemblies’ polls inconclusive and directed a rerun.

Widespread violence and voter suppression had marred the February 25 and March 18 polls, especially in states like Lagos, Rivers, amongst others as thugs unleashed terror on voters at polling units, fuelling voters’ apathy.

In a statement on Thursday, Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi said the police boss has “ordered the adequate deployment of supporting personnel and additional logistics for effective election security management during the forthcoming supplementary elections scheduled for Saturday 15th April, 2023”.

The statement partly read, “The additional support includes the deployment of personnel, operational vehicles, non-lethal weapons, personal protective equipment (body armor), anti-riot equipment etc.

“In the same vein, the IGP has directed all supervising senior police officers in charge of jurisdictions where the supplementary elections will be held, particularly the supplementary gubernatorial elections in Adamawa and Kebbi States, to ensure the emplacement of adequate manpower and other resources for effective policing of the electoral process.”

The IGP urged the electorate in the affected states to come out en masse to exercise their franchise and be law-abiding while maintaining peace and orderliness.