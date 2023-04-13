There Will Be ‘No Dulling’ Once Tinubu Returns – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says the President-Elect, Bola Tinubu will swing to action immediately he returns from Europe.

The party also said the President-Elect, who has been officially out of Nigeria since March 22, will soon return ahead of his inauguration on May 29, 2023.

APC National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Thursday.

When asked about the whereabouts of the President-Elect, the APC spokesman said, “He (Tinubu) is fine. After the elections and all of the energy expended, he just decided to take a moment of rest.

“Once he returns and he is inaugurated on May 29, there will be no dulling, he will be saddled with the responsibility of running a country as massive and complex as Nigeria.

“I know he will be back in the country very shortly.”

‘It’s A Work Rest’

Morka further said the President-Elect won’t be able to take deserved rest if he stayed in Nigeria after the polls, noting that he would be flanked by many lobbyists who wanted one thing or the other.

The APC chieftain also said all those who are necessary have access to the President-Elect digitally and physically and he is working for the job ahead.

“It is working rest because even in his rest, he is also taking the time to reach out to heads of government and other levels of leadership of other countries that are vital to the agenda that he is bringing in his new government,” Morka stated.

“So, he is not sleeping in his bed; he is also in meetings regularly with all kinds of people who are travelling from other countries to see him preparatory to his inauguration. So, it is a working visit.”

Tinubu won the February 25 poll and was declared the President-Elect by the electoral umpire.

On March 22, after controversy surrounded his whereabouts, Tinubu’s spokesman, Tunde Rahman said his principal travelled to Paris in France to rest and observe the lesser hajj. No photo of the President-Elect has been made public since his post-electoral victory appearances in February.

In 2021, Tinubu was away in the United Kingdom for over three months where he underwent surgery and therapy for a knee injury. He subsequently travelled to the UK and Paris a few times in 2022.