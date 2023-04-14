10th House: Wike’s Ally, Chinda, Leads Coalition For APC Zoning Arrangement

A coalition of 283 members-elect, comprising returning and newly elected lawmakers across party lines, has vowed to respect the decision of the majority party on zoning of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker seats in the House.
The coalition under the aegis of ‘Joint Task – 10th Assembly’, made the revelation Thursday in a statement by its Chairman Usman Bello Kumo (APC, Gombe); and Co-Chairman, Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers).
Chinda’s role is noteworthy given his alliance with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart and Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike, who is widely believed to have contributed to the victory of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.
The lawmakers-elect agreed to comply with the decision of opposition parties on minority leadership of the House in line with parliamentary best practices, according to the statement.
“The coalition, known as the “Joint Task – 10th Assembly”, comprises 283 members-elect from the APC, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP), the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Young Progressive Party (YPP),” the statement reads in part.
It said the main focus of the coalition is to promote the independence of the legislature; and the inter-dependence of the legislature and other arms of government to legislate for good governance and grassroots impact.
READ ALSO: I’ve Not Declared Support For Any Speakership Aspirant, Gbajabiamila Insists
The group added it aims to focus on constituency outreach; and equity and fairness among members-elect as well as unity, equity and fairness in the emergence of presiding and principal officers in line with best parliamentary practice.”
“Already, 283 members-elect, comprising both returning and new members, have endorsed the coalition, which awaits the decision of the ruling APC on the zoning of the various offices,” it said.
“The coalition has the blessings of 14 APC governors, 9 PDP governors as well as several National Working Committee (NWC) members the ruling and opposition political parties.”
Out of the 360 seats in the House, elections for 325 have been concluded and certificates of return issued to winners by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Of those seats, the All Progressives Congress (APC) won 162, while the PDP has 102.
Others are Labour Party (LP) – 34; New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) – 18; All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) – 4; African Democratic Congress (ADC) – 2; and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) – 2.
See the full statement below:
Press Statement
April 13, 2023
10th House: Coalition of Lawmakers-elect commits to respect decision on zoning
…as 283 lawmakers-elect, governors, others endorse new forum for a “JOINT TASK” for a united, progressive Nigeria
Ahead of the inauguration of the 10th House of Representatives in June, a coalition of returning and new members-elect from all political parties that won seats in the parliament has vowed to respect the decision of the majority party in the House, APC, on zoning the Speaker and Deputy Speaker seats in the House and decision of opposition parties on minority leadership of the House in line with parliamentary best practices.
The coalition, known as the “Joint Task – 10th Assembly”, comprises 283 members-elect from the APC, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP), the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Young Progressive Party (YPP).
The main focus of the coalition is to promote the independence of the Legislature; the inter-dependence of the Legislature and other Arms of Government to legislate for good governance and grassroots impact; constituency outreach; equity and fairness among Members-elect as well as unity, equity and fairness in the emergence of Presiding and Principal Officers in line with best parliamentary practice.
Already, 283 members-elect, comprising both returning and new members, have endorsed the coalition, which awaits the decision of the ruling APC on the zoning of the various offices.
The coalition has the blessings of 14 APC governors, 9 PDP governors as well as several National Working Committee (NWC) members the ruling and opposition political parties.
The forum is independent of the speakership ambition of any of the various aspirants but with determination to build a strong coalition of members-elect of the 10th House in readiness to support the majority party zoning of the speakership office towards building a rancor-free and people-oriented 10th Assembly and in line with best parliamentary practice.
A press statement from the Chairman and Co-Chairman of the coalition, Rt Hon. Usman Bello Kumo (APC, Gombe) and Rt. Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers), said members of the coalition are in agreement with whatever the majority party – APC – decision on zoning might be.
According to the press statement, members of the ‘Joint Task – 10th Assembly’ have agreed to put Nigeria first and allow the majority to form the leadership of the 10th House with other opposition parties playing a major role.
They noted that those who may want to defy the APC and have a repeat of the 2015 rebellion should remember the consequences of such action on governance as the sour relationship between the leadership of the 8th National Assembly and the Executive left Nigeria and Nigerians at the receiving end.
“We are aware of the theatrics in the 8th National Assembly. But Nigerians want to see good governance and not grandstanding. Rebellion will deny the incoming Tinubu administration the opportunity to deliver on its mandate and the high expectations from Nigerians, especially under the current ethnic and religious tension in the country.
“We are glad that the leadership of the ruling party recognizes that the opposition political parties in the House are very key in the formation of the next leadership of the House, hence this coalition shall continue to consult with all the opposition parties.
“Our desire is to see a Nigeria where all of us, the political actors, come together to put the country first, subduing our individual interest, in order to have a better country that we, our children and our children’s children will be proud of,” the statement noted.
The coalition said it “appreciates the capacity and prowess of all contestants for the esteemed positions of Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively, and implores every aspirant to put the interest of the House and the nation first over their personal ambition for the good of all.”
Signed:
Rt. Hon. Usman Bello Kumo (APC, Gombe)
Chairman
Rt. Hon. Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers)
Co-Chairman