10th House: Wike’s Ally, Chinda, Leads Coalition For APC Zoning Arrangement

A coalition of 283 members-elect, comprising returning and newly elected lawmakers across party lines, has vowed to respect the decision of the majority party on zoning of the Speaker and Deputy Speaker seats in the House.

The coalition under the aegis of ‘Joint Task – 10th Assembly’, made the revelation Thursday in a statement by its Chairman Usman Bello Kumo (APC, Gombe); and Co-Chairman, Kingsley Chinda (PDP, Rivers).

Chinda’s role is noteworthy given his alliance with Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) stalwart and Governor of Rivers State Nyesom Wike, who is widely believed to have contributed to the victory of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu.

The lawmakers-elect agreed to comply with the decision of opposition parties on minority leadership of the House in line with parliamentary best practices, according to the statement.

“The coalition, known as the “Joint Task – 10th Assembly”, comprises 283 members-elect from the APC, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the Labour Party (LP), the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Young Progressive Party (YPP),” the statement reads in part.

It said the main focus of the coalition is to promote the independence of the legislature; and the inter-dependence of the legislature and other arms of government to legislate for good governance and grassroots impact.

The group added it aims to focus on constituency outreach; and equity and fairness among members-elect as well as unity, equity and fairness in the emergence of presiding and principal officers in line with best parliamentary practice.”

“Already, 283 members-elect, comprising both returning and new members, have endorsed the coalition, which awaits the decision of the ruling APC on the zoning of the various offices,” it said.

“The coalition has the blessings of 14 APC governors, 9 PDP governors as well as several National Working Committee (NWC) members the ruling and opposition political parties.”

Out of the 360 seats in the House, elections for 325 have been concluded and certificates of return issued to winners by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Of those seats, the All Progressives Congress (APC) won 162, while the PDP has 102.

Others are Labour Party (LP) – 34; New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) – 18; All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) – 4; African Democratic Congress (ADC) – 2; and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) – 2.

See the full statement below: