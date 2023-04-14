Army Buries Ex-Spokesman Chukwu In Abuja

The Army on Friday buried its former spokesman, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu (retired), at the Guards Brigade Cemetery, Lungi Barracks, Abuja.

Chukwu, who died in Abuja after a brief illness on January 5, was appointed the Director of Army Public Relations, in February 2018.

The burial rites of the late Chukwu commenced at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Mambilla Barracks before the interment.

In his remarks, the Deputy Director, Chaplaincy (Roman Catholic), Rev. Fr. Martins Bako, a Colonel, admonished the living to be mindful of the last day by making their ways right with God.

Bako urged participants to recognise that human beings were just caretakers of their lives, while God who gave it could take it at any time.

Reading the burial oration, the representative of the Chief of Army Staff, Brigadier General MA Ameh, described the late Chukwu as a professional who served the army and the nation meritoriously.

Amen said the late retired officer served the army in different capacities and contributed greatly to the development of the service, especially the Directorate of Army Public Relations.

A former army spokesman and late Chukwu’s coursemate, retired Brigadier General Sani Usman, described him as a perfect gentleman and jolly good fellow.

Usman said the demise of Chukwu was a big loss to him, adding that he was the closest person to Chukwu after his immediate family.