Police Rescue Nine Abducted Victims In Zamfara

The Police Tactical Operatives in Zamfara state have rescued nine hostages comprising seven females and two males who were kidnapped on Tuesday at Kucheri village in Tsafe LGA of the state.

According to the Public Relations Officer of the state, CSP Mohammed Shehu Anipr, the rescue of the victims was courtesy of a piece of credible information obtained from a “good samaritan which the Police used and successfully rescued the victims hale and hearty.”

CSP Shehu also revealed the victims while with the Police, underwent medical checks at the Police Clinic facility in Gusau, after which they were debriefed by detectives and have been reunited with their family/relatives.

The Commissioner of Police CP Kolo Yusuf psc, while congratulating his operatives for their rescue mission of the victims reassured the public of the sustained onslaught against the activities of bandits and other criminal elements