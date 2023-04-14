Supplementary Polls: IGP Orders Restriction Of Movement, Reiterates Ban On VIP Escorts

Ahead of Saturday’s supplementary polls in 2,660 polling units across the country, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba has ordered the restriction of all forms of vehicular movement on roads, waterways, and other forms of transportation.

The IGP’s order which was contained in a statement on Friday by the Force spokesman, Muyiwa Adejobi, noted that the ban takes effect on Saturday from 12 am to 5pm in 24 states.

READ ALSO: Supplementary Polls: IGP Assures Voters Of Safety, Deploys Cops To 185 LGAs

However, those on essential services such as Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials, electoral observers, accredited media and observers, ambulances responding to medical emergencies, and firefighters, are exempted.

The police boss also reiterated the ban on all security aides to Very Important Persons (VIPs) and escorts from accompanying their principals and politicians to polling booths and collation centres during the election.

“State-established and owned security outfits/organizations, quasi-security units, and privately-owned guard and security outfits are also barred from participating in election security management,” the statement read.

The affected states are Adamawa, Kebbi, Sokoto, Zamfara, Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Bayelsa, Edo, Imo, Kano, Kogi, Oyo, Rivers, Taraba, Jigawa, Ebonyi, Ekiti, Kaduna, Niger, Ogun, Yobe, Katsina, and Enugu.

Baba also called on “all citizens to be law-abiding during and after the elections even as he assures that all necessary security arrangements have been emplaced to ensure they exercise their franchise unhindered”.

He also urged the “general public to contact the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters via 08033440189 (DIG Operations), 08033027731 (AIG FEDOPS), and 08034040439 (CP Elections), the ‘NPF Rescue Me App’ on Android and IOS, and via the NPF Rescue Me Emergency Toll-free line on 08031230631, to request emergency security response.

“Similarly, other election situation room numbers which have been shared on Nigeria Police social media platforms will be repeatedly released by concerned State Police Commands for necessary emergency contact.”