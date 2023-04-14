Suspected Boko Haram Terrorists Kill 10 In Yobe

Suspected Boko Haram terrorists have launched a fresh offensive in Yobe State, killing no fewer than 10 residents.

Channels Television reports that the incident happened on Thursday in Buni Gari, Gujba Local Government Area of the North-Eastern State.

Residents of Buni Gari – Baba Ibrahim and Iliya Maina – told Channels Television via telephone conversation that residents got wind of the attack when one Shettima Dawi went to scout for firewood a few kilometres away but could not return home.

The situation prompted his relatives and neighbours to mobilise to find his whereabouts in the bush, only to be attacked by the suspected Boko Haram insurgents.

“10 persons have been killed by the suspected insurgents after they went to look for their brother (Shettima Dawi) who left home yesterday (Thursday) to scout for firewood a few kilometres away from Buni Gari but could not return home,” the residents said.

“Among all of the 10 persons that went to the bush to look for Shettima, only one person escaped with some injuries and is receiving treatment, the rest including the first victim, Shettima Dawi were all killed.”

When contacted, the spokesman of the Yobe State Police Command, Dungus Abdulkarim, said he is yet to receive information on the attack.

Abdulkarim, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, promised to call back but failed as of the time of filing this report.

Efforts made to reach Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Sector Two Operation Hadin Kai, Captain Kennedy Anyawu proved abortive as his phone number was not getting through.

It was gathered that the corpses of the 10 victims have been evacuated from the enclave of the suspected insurgents by the frontline troops and the local vigilantes located in the area.

Buni Gari, which is located at the fringes of the Sambisa Forest, is the hometown of Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni.

It could be recalled that the entire Gujba Local Government Area had been under the control of the Boko Haram insurgents between 2012 and 2014.