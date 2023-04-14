Three Suspected Kidnappers Killed, Abductee Rescued In Nasarawa

Three suspected kidnappers have been killed in the Lafia Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

The suspects were gunned down on Friday after a gun duel with operatives of the Nasarawa State Police Command.

During the gunbattle, a kidnap victim – Ezekiel Luka – of Taraba State was rescued, barely 24 hours after he was abducted by his captors.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ramhan Nansel, disclosed this in a statement obtained by Channels Television.

Nansel, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said police operatives received information on Thursday that suspected kidnappers blocked the Assakio-Sabon Gida Road in Lafia East Development Area.

“On 13/4/2023, information was received that suspected kidnappers blocked Assakio-Sabon Gida road in Lafia East Development Area of Lafia LGA and kidnapped one Ezekiel Luka ‘m’ of Taraba State,” the statement read.

“Reacting to the unsavoury development, Police operatives attached to Assakio Division, led by SP Ekoja Elaigu, launched a manhunt for the abductors.”

He said one other suspected kidnapper was arrested with one locally fabricated revolver gun and seven rounds of 6.72mm ammunition recovered.

The police spokesman identified the suspect as Friday Orshio of Gidan Adamu in Assakio, Lafia East Development Area of Nasarawa State.

On his part, the Commissioner of Police, Maiyaki Baba, commended the officers for a job well done and urged them to sustain the tempo and rid the state of criminals.