Two Terrorists Killed, Several Others Wounded As Police Repel Attack In Katsina

Two terrorists have been neutralized and several others escaped with various gunshot wounds following an encounter with police patrol teams in Katsina State.

The incident which occurred on Friday at about noon, saw the police exchange fire with the terrorists at the residence of one Sarkin Fulani of Danmarke village, located in Dagwarwa District, Kurfi Local Government Area of the state.

Sources say the gunmen in their numbers were shooting sporadically with AK 47 rifles at the village when the security operatives arrived, following a distress call.

Presidency 2023: Arewa Elders Caution Obi, Baba-Ahmed Against ‘Imploding’ Nigeria

The officers led by the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Kurfi Division, engaged the terrorists and successfully repelled them.

In the course of scanning the scene, it was discovered that two bandits were neutralized and rustled cows were also recovered.

In a statement released by the Police Spokesman, CSP Gambo Isah, the Command noted that there is reasonable cause to believe that many of the other terrorists who fled with bullet wounds, have died of their injuries.

Search parties according to Isah, are still combing the nearest bushes with a view to arresting the fleeing terrorists and/or recovering their dead bodies.

CSP Isah on behalf of the command appealed to members of the communities around the area to report to the nearest police station if they find any person with injuries from bullets.