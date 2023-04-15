APC’s Diket Plang Wins Plateau Central Senate Seat

Diket Plang has won the Plateau Central senatorial seat.

The Collation officer Dr. Timchang Lar declared the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate as the winner on Saturday.

He scored 131, 129 votes to beat Gulkuna Gotom of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who had 127, 023 while the Labour Party (LP)’s Garba Pwul got 36, 501.

There were no bye-elections as the inconclusive collation exercise resumed at the collation centre.