Collation Of Results Begins In Kano Supplementary Election

Voting has ended in 206 polling units across 15 local government areas of Kano state where supplementary elections took place on Saturday.

While party agents, election observers, and related bodies are following up the process at different collation centres in the state for transparency, security presence has been heightened in a bid to ensure peaceful collation and announcement of results.

Earlier in the day, despite the restriction in movement in the state by the police, vehicular movement was visible while the election underwent.

Kano has two federal constituency elections and 14 state House of Assembly elections.