House Majority Leader Doguwa Wins Tudun Wada/Doguwa Seat In Kano

The Majority Leader of the House of Representatives Alhassan Ado Doguwa has won the Tudun Wada/Doguwa Constituency seat of Kano State.

Doguwa clinched the federal seat following a supplementary election held on Saturday in the area.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC)’s returning officer Professor Sani Ibrahim announced the results, saying the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate got 41, 573 votes.

His closest opponent and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) flagbearer Yushau Salisu polled 34,831 votes while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 211.

A breakdown of the voter register showed that 227, 912 persons were registered, and 80, 933 got accreditation.

But after Saturday’s exercise, the total votes cast was 79, 705; valid votes were 78,788, and rejected ballots amounted to 917.