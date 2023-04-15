Labour Party Conducts Parallel Governorship Primaries In Imo 

The Labour Party (LP) in Imo State is holding parallel primaries at two different locations in Owerri, the state capital.

The two factions are laying claims to the authenticity and legality of the primaries.

A faction headed by Onyekwulisi Festus is conducting its primaries at Andreas Hotel along MCC Road while another group which has former National President of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) Professor Ukachukwu Awuzie is conducting its own at the Landmark Event Centre in Owerri and has the Abia state Governor-Elect Dr. Alex Otti as the Returning officer and chairman of the electoral panel.

While accreditation is ongoing at the MCC Road, the primaries are yet to commence at the Landmark Event Centre as delegates and contestants are arriving one by one.

A total of about 14 governorship aspirants are to contest in the different primaries ahead of the November 11 governorship elections