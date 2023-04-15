Lagos Police Recover Gun, Others From Fleeing Suspects

By Emmanuel Egobiambu
Updated April 15, 2023
Police maintain it won’t relent in their efforts to combat crime.

 

Police officers in Lagos State on Saturday recovered a gun and six live cartridges from fleeing suspects. 

The Lagos State Police Command Spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin said this in a tweet on his official handle.

“On sighting a patrol vehicle from Ikotun Division, some bad boys on Liasu Road dropped a polyethylene bag and took to their heels,” he tweeted read.

“On checking, this locally-made firearm and six live cartridges were discovered. We will not relent!”

