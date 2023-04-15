Lagos Police Recover Gun, Others From Fleeing Suspects

Police officers in Lagos State on Saturday recovered a gun and six live cartridges from fleeing suspects.

The Lagos State Police Command Spokesman Benjamin Hundeyin said this in a tweet on his official handle.

"On sighting a patrol vehicle from Ikotun Division, some bad boys on Liasu Road dropped a polyethylene bag and took to their heels. On checking, this locally made firearm and six live cartridges were discovered. We will not relent!"

“On sighting a patrol vehicle from Ikotun Division, some bad boys on Liasu Road dropped a polyethylene bag and took to their heels,” he tweeted read.

“On checking, this locally-made firearm and six live cartridges were discovered. We will not relent!”