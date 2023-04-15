Ogun Speaker Oluomo Re-Elected After Supplementary Election 

The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly Olakunle Oluomo has won the Ifo State Constituency 1 seat.

His victory followed a supplementary election held in the area on Saturday.

According to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the Speaker won after polling 7,546 votes to defeat the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Ogundele Okikiola who scored 6,569 votes.

With this development, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has 17 seats of the 26-member Ogun State House of Assembly while the PDP has nine.

It will be recalled that the Ifo State Constituency 1, Unit 4 was cancelled due to over-voting which trailed the 18th of March 2023 governorship and House of Assembly elections.