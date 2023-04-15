PDP’s Suleiman Gummi Clinches Zamfara Federal Constituency Seat

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Suleiman Gummi has been declared winner of the supplementary elections conducted at Gummi- Bukkuyum Federal Constituency in Zamfara State, North-West Nigeria.

He polled 35,664 votes to defeat his closest challenger and the candidate of the All Progressives (APC) Ahmad Gummi who scored 35, 058 votes.

The collation officer of the 2023 Gummi- Bukkuyum supplementary elections Dr. Lawal Saad declared Suleiman the winner having scored the highest number of votes and satisfied the requirements of the law.

The supplementary election in the constituency was declared inconclusive due to overvoting and violence at some polling units so the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) scheduled another poll for 15th April 2023.

Suleiman Gummi is a serving member of the House of Representatives and one of those who refused to defect with Governor Bello Mattawale to the APC and remained in the PDP with former Deputy Governor Mahdi Gusau.