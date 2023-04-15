Supplementary Polls: Voting Disrupted In Sogho Area Of Rivers

Voting has been disrupted at Ward 4, Polling Unit 5 of Sogho in the Khana Local Government Area of Rivers state.

Initially, voting was going on smoothly but there was a disagreement between the party agents of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

While the cause of the commotion is unclear, the ad hoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) left the scene abruptly and took with them the result sheets, BVAS machines, ballot boxes, and ballot papers.

In their haste, they, however left the voting cubicle behind.

One of the voters, who was angry at the situation, alleged that the votes were neither counted nor the result sheets signed before the INEC official left.