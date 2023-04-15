VIDEO: Kebbi Women Claim ‘Broom’ Party Gave Them N3,000 For Voting

A female voter in Saturday’s supplementary elections in Kebbi State has claimed that the “broom” party gave her N3,000, two wrappers, and packs of pasta for voting the party.

Another lady said “the broom” party gave her the same as well as others for voting for them.

The two voters spoke in Hausa with Channels Television at the Baban Dutsi Model Primary School which has three polling units namely: Karyo, Umijin Nana and Baban Dutsi.

This woman says she was given two wrappers, packs of pasta and ₦3,000 for voting.

INEC had during the February 25 and March 18 elections declared some governorship, National Assembly and state assemblies’ polls inconclusive and directed a rerun.

Widespread violence, voter suppression and inducement had marred the February 25 and March 18 polls, especially in states like Lagos, Rivers, amongst others as thugs unleashed terror on voters at polling units, fuelling voters’ apathy.

In Kebbi, the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 388,258 votes as against the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s 342,980, leading the Returning Officer in the governorship election, Professor Yusuf Sa’idu, to declare the election inconclusive.

He said violence, destruction of election materials, disruption of electoral proceedings, and over-voting played a role in the decision.