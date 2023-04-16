Fintiri Leads In Seven Of 10 Adamawa LGAs

With results declared for 10 of 20 local government areas (LGAs) in the Adamawa State supplementary governorship election, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has taken an early lead.

As of 1:19 am on Sunday, Fintiri under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won seven LGAs, while the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Aishatu Ahmed, came out on top in three LGAs.

According to the declaration of results by the state collation officer of the Independent National Electoral Officer (INEC), the PDP had 124 votes in Demsa LGA, while the APC got 43.

The ruling party also won in Lamurde taking 580 votes next to the APC’s 285. In Jada, it had 271 votes while the APC scored 145. Likewise, the party won in Ganye LGA, taking scoring 309 votes as opposed to the APC’s 176.

In Shelleng LGA, the PDP led garnering 299 votes opposite the APC’s 223. The same was the case in Maiha where the PDP got 207 as against the APC’s 172. Also, in Hong LGA, the PDP scored 1,056 votes next to APC’s 361.

In Yola South LGA, the APC polled 797 votes next to the PDP’s 678, while in Song LGA taking 558 while the PDP scored 411. Also, in Yola North, the APC got 368 votes, whereas the PDP polled 357.

Collation are adjourned till 11 am.