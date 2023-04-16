APC’s Fawekun Wins Ido/Osi I Seat In Ekiti Assembly

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abiodun Fawekun, emerged as the winner in Saturday’s supplementary election for Ido/Osi Constituency I in the Ekiti State House of Assembly.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), in a statement by its Head of Voter Education and Publicity, Ekiti State, Temitope Akanmu, said Fawekun polled 4,764 votes to defeat his closest rival, Muyiwa Ishola of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) who recorded 4,204 votes.

The supplementary election took place at three polling units across the local government area.