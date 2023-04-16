INEC Declares APC’s Idris Winner Of Kebbi Governorship Election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate Nasiru Idris, has been declared the winner of the 2023 governorship election in Kebbi State.

Idris was declared the winner on Sunday by the Returning Officer for Kebbi State, Yusuf Saidu in Birnin Kebbi, the state capital

Saidu, a Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry with the Usmanu Danfodiyo University, Sokoto (UDUS), said Idris polled a total of 409,225 votes to beat his close rival of the Peoples Democratic Party, Maj-Gen. Aminu Bande (rtd.) who garnered 360,940 votes.

The vote margin between them is 48,285.

Declaring Idris the winner of the keenly contested poll, the Returning Officer said: “I, Professor Yusuf Saidu, hereby certify that I am the Returning Officer for the 2023 Kebbi State Governorship Election held on the 15th day of April, 2023.

“That Idris Nasiru of APC, having satisfied the requirements of the law, is hereby the winner and is returned elected.”

Details later…