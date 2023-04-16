INEC Suspends Collation Of Adamawa Supplementary Election Results

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has suspended the collation of the Adamawa State supplementary governorship poll.

With results declared for 10 of 20 local government areas (LGAs) in the Adamawa State supplementary governorship election, Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has taken an early lead.

Consequently, the collation of results of the supplementary election is hereby suspended. — INEC Nigeria (@inecnigeria) April 16, 2023

As of 1:19 am on Sunday, Fintiri under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has won seven LGAs, while the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Aishatu Ahmed, came out on top in three LGAs.

However, reports emerged that the Resident Electoral Commission declared the APC governorship candidate the winner of the election.

But in a statement on Sunday, INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education, Barrister Festus Okoye slammed the action of the Adamawa REC, saying it usurps the power of the Returning Officer.

“The attention of the Commission has been drawn to a purported declaration of winner in the Adamawa Governorship election by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) even when the process has clearly not been concluded,” the statement read.

“The action of the Resident Electoral Commission is a usurpation of the power of the Returning Officer.

“It is null, void and of no effect. Consequently, the collation of results of the supplementary election is hereby suspended.”

The Commission thereafter summoned the REC, Returning Officer and all involved to its Headquarters in Abuja.