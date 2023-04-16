BVAS Ensured People’s Voices Were Actually Heard, Says Dikwa

The Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) deployed by the Independent National electoral Commission (INEC) ensured that people’s voices were heard in the recently held general elections in the country.

This is according to Dean of the Borno Elders Forum, Professor Khalifa Dikwa.

Speaking during an interview on Roadmap 2023, a Channels television’s programme that highlights election issues and tracks personalities, the elder statesman said the BVAS should be upgraded to enable it work like an Automated Teller Machines for voter identification and accreditation wherever they may be in future elections.

He stated that that in spite of some hitches, the system worked quite well.

“The biometrics voter accreditation system was very good. It helped because people used to think they can sit in their rooms and decide who becomes what,” he said.

“Now the people of Nigeria have had the opportunity to decide who becomes what. That is excellent and that will knock out the concept of amassing a lot of money which nobody could determine.”

