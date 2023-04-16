Confusion In Rivers LG As Soldiers Besiege Community Over Attack On Personnel

Many natives and residents of Ndele Community in the Emohua Local Government Area of Rivers State have fled their village over fears of reprisal attacks from operatives of the Nigerian Army.

It was gathered that trouble started when two soldiers were allegedly attacked and disarmed by some members of a local vigilante group in the local government, with their rifles reportedly taken away on Saturday night.

The soldiers, who were deployed to guard crude oil pipeline installations in the area, are believed to have had an altercation with some of the vigilante members in the community.

Residents reported hearing gunshots, even as they said the soldiers’ uniforms were also carted away along with their rifles.

It is not yet clear if any of the individuals involved in the altercation sustained any gunshot injuries.

However, when contacted, the local government chairman, Chidi Lloyd confirmed the incident in a telephone call with Channels Television.

He said, “Yes, I am aware that soldiers have laid siege to Ndele community. When I investigated further, I was told that there is a notorious criminal there who disarmed two soldiers and took their rifles. When you disarm a Nigerian soldier you must expect collateral damage.”

When asked if there were any casualties, he said, “I am not aware, I am still investigating.”

All efforts to reach the Deputy Director of Information of the 6 Division Nigerian Army proved abortive as he neither answered multiple calls nor replied his messages.

Also when contacted, the Commander General of the State Vigilante Group – better known as OSPAC – Kingsley ‘Manor’ Oguwmike said he was yet to be briefed on the matter even as he promised to return our reporter’s call.