Death Toll In Kaduna Bandit Attack Hits 33, Victims Given Mass Burial

The death toll from Saturday’s bandit attack at Runji Village in the Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State has risen to 33.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the local government, Francis Sani. He said that over 40 houses were burnt down by the attackers while seven persons sustained varying degrees of injuries and are presently receiving treatment at the hospital.

Meanwhile, the 33 victims of the attack have been given a mass burial amidst tears by relatives and members of the community who gathered to witness the funeral service.

The residents call on the security agencies and the government to urgently stop the lingering insecurity in the southern part of Kaduna before they are completely wiped out.