‘I Am Not Afraid Of Anything,’ Fintiri Confident Of Winning Adamawa Poll

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Fintiri is confident that the governorship election in the state won’t be compromised with the technology deployed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Fintiri who briefed journalists in Yola on Sunday said he is not afraid of anything, expressing confidence in securing a second term in the keenly contested poll.

The governor who is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in Adamawa State is in the lead from the results of 10 councils so far declared in the supplementary polls. He has been slugging it out with his main rival of the All Progressives Congress (APC) – Senator Aishatu Dahiru Ahmed.

During the briefing, Fintiri said all results of the 69 polling units of the state have been uploaded on the INEC Result Viewing Portal, IReV.

“It will not be compromised because of the technology of INEC. All 69 units are on IReV. Since yesterday, the results have been uploaded, so it is there for everybody to see, the world has seen it,” the governor said.

“I am not afraid of anything whether the result will be tampered with or whatever will happen to the result.

“Whenever they call for the collation, we still believe in the sanctity and integrity of the result that will be collated.”

‘Buhari Not Party To This’

Earlier on Sunday, the Resident Electoral Commissioner of Adamawa declared Ahmed as the winner midway into the collation.

The situation forced some PDP supporters to protest at the collation centre hall, asking why the announcement was made by the REC instead of the returning officer.

As a result, the electoral body overruled REC’s declaration and suspended the collation of the results. The commission also summoned both officials to its headquarters in Abuja.

Addressing journalists, the governor absolved President Muhammadu Buhari of blame in the current scenario playing out in the North-Eastern State.

He said Buhari was a beneficiary of a credible electoral process that made him oust the then President, Goodluck Jonathan.

According to Fintiri, the President is not a party to the drama playing out in Adamawa State.

“I think the President will not shy away from this. Of course, we call on him to make a statement. We call on him to take a decision because he emerged through a due process of electoral values in this country which made him defeat an incumbent. So I believe he will not be a party to this,” he added.