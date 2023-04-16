INEC Cancels Ini/Ikono Constituency Rerun In Akwa Ibom Over Violence

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has cancelled the Ikono/Ini Federal Constituency supplementary election held on April 15, in Akwa Ibom State, following incidences of violence.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Akwa Ibom, Dr Cyril Omorogbe, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Uyo on Saturday.

Omorogbe said that the election was cancelled in all the 17 polling units where the rerun took place as a result of snatching of electoral materials, including Bimodal Voters Accreditation Machine System (BVAS) devices.

According to him, the whole exercise of those 17 polling units was either hijacked or disrupted, people were being chased and other things of that nature.

“They were fighting all through the local government areas in the 17 polling units. I received a report from the collation officers that were supposed to collate the result in the area the election did not hold,” he stated.

“From the collation officers on the field who were supposed to collate the results, they all came back and have written reports and the result sheets they were supposed to fill are all here. Apparently, there was no election for now.

“On the other constituency of Abak/Etim Ekpo/Ika Federal Constituency, I am still expecting to hear from them, but I believe at this point, things went well. Perhaps, in the next couple of hours, the result will be declared.”