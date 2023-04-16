APC’s Idris In Early Lead As Collation Of Kebbi Gov Poll Results Begins

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced collation of results for the governorship supplementary election in kebbi State.

So far, collation has concluded in five local governments. While the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Nasiru Idris, has won in Birnin Kebbi, Aliero, Maiyama and Arewa, Maj-Gen. Aminu Bande (rtd.) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) emerged victorious in Bunza.

Collation of results from the remaining 15 local governments where elections were held have been adjourned to 11 am today.

See details of the declared results below:

Birnin Kebbi LGA

Registered voters: 5,241

Accredited voters: 2,489

APC- 1,413

PDP- 978

Valid votes: 2,413

Rejected votes: 73

Votes cast: 2,486

Bunza LGA

Registered voters: 3,801

Accredited voters: 1,464

APC-603

PDP-775

Valid votes: 1400

Rejected votes: 64

Votes cast: 1,464

Maiyama LGA

Registered voters: 7,671

Accredited voters: 3,276

APC- 1,787

PDP-1,458

Valid votes: 3,247

Rejected votes: 25

Votes cast: 3,272

Aliero LGA

Registered voters: 1,439

Accredited voters: 843

APC- 454

PDP- 370

Valid votes: 827

Rejected votes: 15

Votes cast: 842

AREWA LGA

Registered voters: 1,569

Accredited voters: 748

APC- 388

PDP-304

Valid votes: 712

Rejected votes: 35

Votes cast: 747