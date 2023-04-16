APC’s Idris In Early Lead As Collation Of Kebbi Gov Poll Results Begins

The All Progressives Congress (APC) won in Birnin Kebbi and Aliero, among others.

By Abubakar Saliu
Updated April 16, 2023
A phtoo combination of Major General Aminu Bande (rtd.) and Nasir Idris

 

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced collation of results for the governorship supplementary election in kebbi State.

So far, collation has concluded in five local governments. While the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate, Nasiru Idris, has won in Birnin Kebbi, Aliero, Maiyama and Arewa, Maj-Gen. Aminu Bande (rtd.) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) emerged victorious in Bunza.

Collation of results from the remaining 15 local governments where elections were held have been adjourned to 11 am today.

See details of the declared results below:

Birnin Kebbi LGA
Registered voters: 5,241
Accredited voters: 2,489

APC- 1,413
PDP- 978

Valid votes: 2,413
Rejected votes: 73
Votes cast: 2,486

Bunza LGA
Registered voters: 3,801
Accredited voters: 1,464

APC-603
PDP-775

Valid votes: 1400
Rejected votes: 64
Votes cast: 1,464

Maiyama LGA
Registered voters: 7,671
Accredited voters: 3,276

APC- 1,787
PDP-1,458

Valid votes: 3,247
Rejected votes: 25
Votes cast: 3,272

Aliero LGA
Registered voters: 1,439
Accredited voters: 843

APC- 454
PDP- 370

Valid votes: 827
Rejected votes: 15
Votes cast: 842

AREWA LGA
Registered voters: 1,569
Accredited voters: 748

APC- 388
PDP-304

Valid votes: 712
Rejected votes: 35
Votes cast: 747

 

