PDP Demands Arrest Of Adamawa REC, Urges Nigerians To Disregard Declaration

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has demanded the arrest of the Resident Electoral Commissioner for Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa Ari.

PDP in a statement on Sunday by its spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, said the declaration of Aisha Binani as winner of the Adamawa State Governorship election while the collation was ongoing, is illegal.

He stated that such move is seen as usurping the duties and powers of the Returning Officer, Prof Mohammed Mele.

“The PDP also demands for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mallam Hudu Yunusa Ari, for making such illegal declaration in criminal usurpation of the duties and powers of the Returning Officer, Prof Mohammed Mele, while collation was ongoing,” the statement read.

“It is even more absurd that the Adamawa State REC did not only usurp the powers of the Returning Officer but attempted to declare a winner without figures in reckless violation of the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended), the Electoral Act, 2022, INEC Guidelines as well as the sensibility of the people of Adamawa State.”

The opposition party also called on the “people of Adamawa State, Nigerians and the International Community to disregard the purported declaration of the defeated Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Aisha Binani as winner of the Adamawa State Governorship election.”

The PDP’s reaction comes few hours after the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) suspended the collation of the exercise in the state.

INEC National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education, Barrister Festus Okoye slammed the action of the Adamawa REC, saying it usurps the power of the Returning Officer.