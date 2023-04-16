Supplementary Elections: House Leader Doguwa, Others Emerge Winners As Collation Continues

With collation underway in much of the 23 affected states of the federation, several winners have emerged less than 24 hours since voting in Saturday’s supplementary elections commenced.

Out of the 31 constituencies in 15 states earmarked for the House of Representatives polls, two had concluded collation by Saturday evening.

In Kano, the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives Alhassan Ado Doguwa won the Tudun Wada/Doguwa Constituency seat.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) returning officer, Prof. Sani Ibrahim, announced the results, saying the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate got 41,573 votes.

His closest opponent, New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) standard-bearer Yushau Salisu, polled 34,831 votes, while the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 211.

In a similar vein, the PDP candidate in the Gummi-Bukkuyum Federal Constituency of Zamfara State, Sulaiman Gumi, was declared winner of the supplementary poll.

Gumi, who is a serving member of the House of Representatives, scored 35,664 votes to defeat his closest challenger, APC candidate Ahmad Shehu who garnered 35,058 votes.

The collation officer for the 2023 Gummi-Bukkuyum supplementary elections Dr. Lawal Saad declared Gumi the winner, saying the latter had scored the highest number of votes and satisfied the requirements of the law.

Closing Chapters In Senatorial Polls

Five senatorial seats were billed to participate in the polls, namely Kebbi North, Sokoto East, Sokoto North, Sokoto South, and Zamfara Central.

While results were still being awaited for those senatorial districts, the winners in Plateau Central and Yobe South were declared on Saturday, based on the February 25 National Assembly elections.

The APC’s Diket Plang won the Plateau Central senatorial seat, according to the declaration of the collation officer, Dr. Timchang Lar.

He scored 131,129 votes to beat Gulkuna Gotom of the PDP who got 127,023, while Labour Party (LP) candidate Garba Pwul got 36,501.

Similarly, the APC’s Ibrahim Bomai was declared the winner in the Yobe South Senatorial District.

Announcing the result at the Federal College of Education (Technical) Potiskum, the Returning Officer, Abatcha Melemi, said Bomai polled 69,596 votes to defeat his closest opponent, the PDP’s Halilu Mazagane, who polled 68,885 votes.

State Assembly Results Trickle In

According to INEC’s data, the supplementary elections into state houses of assembly should have been held in a total of 59 constituencies across 17 states.

Collation for two constituencies had been concluded by Saturday evening.

The Speaker of the Ogun State House of Assembly Olakunle Oluomo won the Ifo State Constituency I seat.

Oluomo under the APC was re-elected after polling 7,546 votes to defeat the candidate of the PDP, Ogundele Okikiola, who scored 6,569 votes.

Likewise, in the Kano State assembly, the New Nigeria People Party (NNPP) candidate in Garko constituency, Murtala Muhammad Kadage, emerged the winner.

The Returning Officer, Prof. Suleiman Mudi, of Bayero University Kano, announced Kadage as the winner shortly after the supplementary election held in three polling units across the local government area (LGA).

Fintiri In Early Lead

All eyes are on Adamawa and Kebbi states, where the March 18 governorship elections were declared inconclusive.

While the results for Kebbi are still being awaited, INEC has declared results for 10 of 20 local government areas (LGAs) in the Adamawa State supplementary governorship election, where Governor Ahmadu Fintiri has taken an early lead.

As of 1:19 am on Sunday, Fintiri under the PDP has won seven LGAs, while the APC candidate, Aishatu Ahmed, came out on top in three LGAs.

According to the declaration of results by the state collation officer of the Independent National Electoral Officer (INEC), the PDP had 124 votes in Demsa LGA, while the APC got 43.