Supplementary Elections: PDP’s Kabiru Wins Birnin Kudu State Assembly Election Jigawa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Mr Ibrahim Kabiru of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the Birninkudu Constituency supplementary election held on Saturday.

According to the INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Usman Haruna of the Federal University Dutse, Kabiru polled 36,050 votes, defeating his closest rival and incumbent lawmaker from the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Muhammad Surajo, who scored 34,545 votes.

Speaking at the announcement of the election results, Haruna stated that “I hereby declare Mr Ibrahim Kabiru of the PDP as the winner of the Birninkudu Constituency supplementary election, having satisfied the requirements of the law and scored the highest number of votes.”

Reacting to his victory, Mr Ibrahim Kabiru expressed his gratitude to the people of Birninkudu and pledged to work tirelessly to serve them.

“I am grateful to the good people of Birninkudu for their support and confidence in me. I promise to work hard to deliver on my campaign promises and ensure that their voices are heard at the state assembly,” he said.

The supplementary election was conducted in nine polling units in Birninkudu Constituency after the previous election was declared inconclusive by INEC due to irregularities in some polling units.