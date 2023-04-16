Supplementary Elections: Police Kill Ballot Box Snatcher In Kebbi

A police officer in Kebbi State has shot and killed Abubakar Bello, a former member of the Zuru Local government Area vigilante group.

Bello was killed for attempting to snatch a ballot box during Saturday’s supplementary elections.

The policeman who was deployed to polling unit 001, Bajida in Zuru local government area is said to have shot Bello after he hijacked the ballot box and ran away with electoral materials.

The incident occurred when the deceased realized that his preferred candidate was losing the election and made a desperate move to undermine the process.

The former vigilante personnel refused to hand over the ballot box when he was caught and he attempted to get hold of the policeman’s riffle, in was amid this scuffle that he was shot.

As at the time of filing this report, the police authorities had not made a formal statement regarding the incident.