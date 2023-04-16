Supplementary Poll: Three Feared Dead, Houses Burnt In Kano

Three persons have been feared dead during a supplementary election in Wudil Local Government Area of Kano State.

It was gathered that some suspected political thugs invaded a polling unit in the area on Saturday and were resisted by residents of the area.

The incident occurred at the Wudil local government area, about 50 kilometres from the state capital.

An eyewitness told Channels Television that a confrontation ensued between the residents of the area and the thugs which led to the loss of three lives as well as the burning down aof about three houses.

When contacted, the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO) Haruna Kiyawa did not confirm or deny the attack.

The police spokesman said he will be able to give the number of casualties once the Assistant Inspector General of Police supervising the supplementary elections, Ibrahim Sani Koeje, returns from the assessment visit to the area.

Koeje has visited the affected areas of Darki, Achika and Utai villages in Wudil to confirm the incident and ascertain the level of casualties.