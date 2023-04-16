Supplementary Polls: INEC Declares Binani’s Winning Announcement ‘Null And Void’

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said that the announcement made by Yunusa Ari, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Adamawa State, declaring Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru winner of the governorship election, is ‘null and void’.

In a brief thread of tweets on Sunday, the electoral umpire through its National Commissioner, Information and Voter Education, Barr. Festus Okoye, said the election process was clearly not concluded before the announcement was made.

Mr Okoye added that the action of the REC is a usurpation of the power of the Returning Officer. “It is null, void and of no effect”.

He consequently stressed that following this action, the collation of results of the supplementary election has now been suspended.

The INEC REC in Adamawa State Yunusa Ari, on Sunday stirred controversy in the state’s governorship election when at about 9am he announced Aisha ‘Binani’ Dahiru, candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), as the winner of the election.

His announcement elicited protests from members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) present at the state collation centre in Yola.

Before the collation exercise was suspended on Saturday night, results from 10 LGAs had been announced — and Binani was trailing Ahmadu Fintiri, the incumbent governor and PDP candidate.

The collation of results from the remaining 10 LGAs was expected to commence by 11am on Sunday, and Mele Lamido, the returning officer for the Adamawa governorship election, was not present when Ari announced Binani as the winner of the election.

According to the constitution, Lamido is the rightful official empowered to declare the winner of the election.