Taraba Ex-Speaker Useni Wins Takum Federal Constituency Poll

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared a former Speaker of the Taraba State House of Assembly, Mark Bako Useni winner in the supplementary election for House of Representatives to represent Ussa, Donga and Takum Federal Constituency.

Useni, who has represented the people of Takum II three times at the Taraba Assembly, was also once speaker of the house until his election to the National Assembly.

The Returning Officer, Prof Luka Juma, while declaring the result announced that Useni of the All Progressives Congress (APC) polled 25,929 votes to win the election.

Furthermore, the Returning Officer stated that the second runner up for the election is the candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and a serving member of House of Representative for the Ussa, Takum, Donga Federal constituency, Rimam Shawulu who scored, 25,350, while the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Istifanus Gbana scored 20,234 to come third in the keenly contested election.

In his acceptance speech, Useni urged those who contested the election to join hands with him to serve the people better.

He stated that the area where he was voted to represent at the green chamber happened to be the most disastrous area in terms of insecurity and displacement of persons.

He assured the people that all displaced persons within the area will be returned to their ancestral homes.