APC Submits Candidate Names For Imo, Bayelsa And Kogi Governorship Poll 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has forwarded its governorship candidates list for Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa states to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

In a circular obtained by Channels Television on Monday, the ruling party listed Governor Hope Uzodimma as its candidate for Imo State, Timipre Sylva as its Bayelsa State flagbearer, and Ahmed Ododo as the flagbearer for Kogi State.

The development followed the APC governorship primaries held in the three states of the federation last week.

Uzodimma is seeking a second term in office while Ododo, who enjoys outgoing Governor Yahaya Bello’s backing, is battling to take over the helms at the Lord Luggard House.

Sylva, a former Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, has a tough duel with incumbent Seriake Dickson in the race to win the Bayelsa governorship election.