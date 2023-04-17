Aviation Unions Shut Down Kaduna Airport Over Warning Strike

Aviation workers in Kaduna state on Monday shut down activities at the airport as they began a two-day warning strike.

The workers blocked roads leading to the airport and locked up offices including the terminal building and the control tower.

Among the striking workers include staff of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), and Nigerian Metrological Agency (NIMET).

The workers embarked on the strike to drive home their demands from the federal government.

Among their grievances include non-payment of minimum wage arrears, and cancellation of a planned demolition of workers’ offices in Lagos.