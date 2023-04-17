Ebonyi Assembly Denies Granting Alleged N33bn Loan Request By Umahi Govt

The Ebonyi State House of Assembly under the leadership of Speaker Francis Nwifuru has denied claims that it approved a loan request of N33 billion by the outgoing administration of Governor David Umahi, describing such allegations as “false”.

Speaking on behalf of the House during an interaction with journalists, the Majority Leader, Victor Chukwu, said described the report that the assembly approved the loan as a misleading rumour.

The leader in the state assembly argued that the state government had never approached the legislature at any time with a request of any loan.

Chukwu said the false information making the rounds in some sections of the media was the workings of the opposition.

He expressed perplexity over what he termed politics being taken to the extreme of opposition parties misinforming the public against the government.