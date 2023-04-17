Fashola Mulls Weekend Closure Of Third Mainland Bridge For Repairs

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, has hinted at the possibility of closing the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos State on weekends for maintenance work.

Fashola spoke on the backdrop of the recent approval of N6.2 billion by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for the maintenance of the bridge, whose repair will reportedly cover 11 kilometres, including interchanges, ramps, and critical links.

The former Lagos State governor, who spoke on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics noted that this maintenance was set to fix the worn-out course of the bridge.

“We would do our best to minimise the impact. Many people have complained about their driving experiences and this is the government responding to your concerns.

“If there is any need for closure, it won’t be for any long period. At the extreme, it would be weekends. By the time the process kicks on, I should be out of office, so it should be somebody else’s responsibility,” he said.

Fashola stated that the ministry would incorporate with the Lagos State Government to speed up the repair process.

“We would do our best to minimise the impact on commuters. Everything is possible, we would work with the Lagos State Government,”

The minister also said the integrity of the bridge is still intact, adding that the repair would see quality construction resources put in place.

“The concrete casing that you see at the bottom of the bridge, those are the pile caps. Some vessels have knocked into it, they have to be put into proper shape.

“The piers have suffered some deterioration. They have to be jacketed and a new coat of cement [is needed]. They put epoxy to strengthen and protect it,” he said.